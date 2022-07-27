Nightlife & Music

Kudos logo

Local Honey will get you swaying to Reggae tunes at the Oak Creek brewing Co. on Saturday. July 30, from 6:30 pm to 10 pm. Photo by Vyto Starinskas

Originally Published: July 27, 2022 10:25 a.m. Updated as of Wednesday, July 27, 2022 10:27 AM
10-12 Lounge

910 Main St., Clarkdale

928-639-0800

1012Lounge.com

Thurs 7/28 5pm - Mark & Julia

Sat 7/30, 2pm - Well Dressed Wlves

Sun 7/31, 2pm - Salt Miners

Tues 8/2, 5pm - Boogie Woogie Blues

Calavera Mexican Restaurant

747 S Main St, Cottonwood

(928) 634-9618

Open Mic July 31

Mooney’s Irish Pub

671 AZ-179, Sedona

928-282-2331

mooneysirishpubsedona.com

Thurs 7/28 - Karaoke by AllStar - 9pm-1am

Fri 7/29 - Stage Dust (Country) - 8:30pm-12:30am

Sat 7/30 - DJ Split Cell, 8:30pm-12:30am

Old Corral Bar

11375 E. Cornville Road, Cornville

(928) 649-9495

Sun 7/31 ~ NAZBA Blues Jam 2pm - 5pm

Oak Creek Brewing Co.

2050 Yavapai Drive, Sedona

928-204-1300

OakCreekBrew.com

Zadie’s Kitchen is open (inside the brewery) Thu-Mon at 2 p.m.

Fri 7/29 River Runs Wild (6-9pm)

Sat 7/30 Local Honey - Reggae (6:30-10pm)

Sun 7/31 Karl Jones (4-7pm)

Vino Di Sedona

Wine & Beer Store/Bar/Kitchen

2575 W SR 89A

West Sedona

928 554-4682

www.VinoDiSedona.com

Wed 7/27 Rick Busbea, “Jukebox” Rock & Country 6-9

Thurs 7/28 Open Mic hosted by Dan Rice 6-10

Fri 7/29 Kaleidoscope Redrocks, Acoustic Rock 3:30-5:30; Beatles Night w/Tommy “Rocks” Anderson 7-10

Sat 7/30 Wine Tasting w/ Music by Paolo 3-5:30; The Van Reed Brothers, Rock Duo 7-10

Sun 7/31 D.L. Harrison, Rock & Blues 6-9

Mon 8/1 Kaleidoscope Redrocks, Acoustic, 50 Years of Rock 6-9

Tues 8/2 KB Bren, Acoustic Rock 6-9

Sound Bites Grill

101 N. Hwy 89A, F29 Sedona

(928) 282–2713

www.SoundBitesGrill.com

Wed 7/27 - 5 PM - Wineaux Wednesday Patrick Ki

Thurs 7/28 - 6 PM - Chill on the Hill Eric Miller & Patrick Ki

Fri 7/29 - 6 PM - Dance Night Hit Squad 17

Sat 7/30 - 6 PM - Dance Night Eric Miller Trio

Sun 7/31 -5 PM David Len Scott Jazz n Juice ½ price bottles of wine

MUSICIANS

Christy Fisher

Fri 7/29 - Javelina Leap- Page Springs 12:30-4

Sat 7/30 - RIck Kelly Concert series - 4525 E. Steven Way - Rimrock 7-10

Tues 8/2 - Page Springs Cellars-Cornville 3-5

Edward Cooper

Wed 7/27 – Alcantara (12:30 to 4:30pm)

Sat 7/30 – Burning Tree Cellars (6-9pm)

Tues 8/2 – Alcantara (12:30 to 4:30pm)

Wed 8/3 – Page Springs Cellars (3 to 6pm)

Kaleidoscope Redrocks

Gracie & Tivona Moskoff

Fri 7/29, 3:30-5:30pm, Happy Hour - Vino Di Sedona, 2575 AZ-89A, W. Sedona - Pets Return Home Fundraiser

Mon 8/1, 6-9pm - Vino Di Sedona, 2575 AZ-89A, W. Sedona - Puppy/Dog Adoption & Fundraiser on site

Lyndsay Cross

Thurs 7/28 - Low Places Bar & Grill, 7-9pm

Fri 7/29 - Arabella Hotel Sedona, 6-8:30pm

Michael Peters

Fri., 7/29, 6-9 pm, Stagecoach Country Roadhouse, 1405 W SR 89A, Sedona

Sat., 7/30, 6-9 pm, Stagecoach Country Roadhouse, 1405 W SR 89A, Sedona

Renegade Band

American Legion Post No. 25

480 S. Calvary Way, Cottonwood

Sundays, 2-5 p.m., open to the public

Toucan Eddy Band

Sat 8/6 – The Belfry, 7pm to 10pm - FREE

791 N. Main St, Cottonwood, AZ 86326

Sun 8/7 - 10/12 Lounge, 2pm to 6pm – FREE

910 Main St., Clarkdale, AZ 86324