Nightlife & Music

10-12 Lounge
910 Main St., Clarkdale
928-639-0800
1012Lounge.com
Thurs 7/28 5pm - Mark & Julia
Sat 7/30, 2pm - Well Dressed Wlves
Sun 7/31, 2pm - Salt Miners
Tues 8/2, 5pm - Boogie Woogie Blues
Calavera Mexican Restaurant
747 S Main St, Cottonwood
(928) 634-9618
Open Mic July 31
Mooney’s Irish Pub
671 AZ-179, Sedona
928-282-2331
mooneysirishpubsedona.com
Thurs 7/28 - Karaoke by AllStar - 9pm-1am
Fri 7/29 - Stage Dust (Country) - 8:30pm-12:30am
Sat 7/30 - DJ Split Cell, 8:30pm-12:30am
Old Corral Bar
11375 E. Cornville Road, Cornville
(928) 649-9495
Sun 7/31 ~ NAZBA Blues Jam 2pm - 5pm
Oak Creek Brewing Co.
2050 Yavapai Drive, Sedona
928-204-1300
OakCreekBrew.com
Zadie’s Kitchen is open (inside the brewery) Thu-Mon at 2 p.m.
Fri 7/29 River Runs Wild (6-9pm)
Sat 7/30 Local Honey - Reggae (6:30-10pm)
Sun 7/31 Karl Jones (4-7pm)
Vino Di Sedona
Wine & Beer Store/Bar/Kitchen
2575 W SR 89A
West Sedona
928 554-4682
www.VinoDiSedona.com
Wed 7/27 Rick Busbea, “Jukebox” Rock & Country 6-9
Thurs 7/28 Open Mic hosted by Dan Rice 6-10
Fri 7/29 Kaleidoscope Redrocks, Acoustic Rock 3:30-5:30; Beatles Night w/Tommy “Rocks” Anderson 7-10
Sat 7/30 Wine Tasting w/ Music by Paolo 3-5:30; The Van Reed Brothers, Rock Duo 7-10
Sun 7/31 D.L. Harrison, Rock & Blues 6-9
Mon 8/1 Kaleidoscope Redrocks, Acoustic, 50 Years of Rock 6-9
Tues 8/2 KB Bren, Acoustic Rock 6-9
Sound Bites Grill
101 N. Hwy 89A, F29 Sedona
(928) 282–2713
www.SoundBitesGrill.com
Wed 7/27 - 5 PM - Wineaux Wednesday Patrick Ki
Thurs 7/28 - 6 PM - Chill on the Hill Eric Miller & Patrick Ki
Fri 7/29 - 6 PM - Dance Night Hit Squad 17
Sat 7/30 - 6 PM - Dance Night Eric Miller Trio
Sun 7/31 -5 PM David Len Scott Jazz n Juice ½ price bottles of wine
MUSICIANS
Christy Fisher
Fri 7/29 - Javelina Leap- Page Springs 12:30-4
Sat 7/30 - RIck Kelly Concert series - 4525 E. Steven Way - Rimrock 7-10
Tues 8/2 - Page Springs Cellars-Cornville 3-5
Edward Cooper
Wed 7/27 – Alcantara (12:30 to 4:30pm)
Sat 7/30 – Burning Tree Cellars (6-9pm)
Tues 8/2 – Alcantara (12:30 to 4:30pm)
Wed 8/3 – Page Springs Cellars (3 to 6pm)
Kaleidoscope Redrocks
Gracie & Tivona Moskoff
Fri 7/29, 3:30-5:30pm, Happy Hour - Vino Di Sedona, 2575 AZ-89A, W. Sedona - Pets Return Home Fundraiser
Mon 8/1, 6-9pm - Vino Di Sedona, 2575 AZ-89A, W. Sedona - Puppy/Dog Adoption & Fundraiser on site
Lyndsay Cross
Thurs 7/28 - Low Places Bar & Grill, 7-9pm
Fri 7/29 - Arabella Hotel Sedona, 6-8:30pm
Michael Peters
Fri., 7/29, 6-9 pm, Stagecoach Country Roadhouse, 1405 W SR 89A, Sedona
Sat., 7/30, 6-9 pm, Stagecoach Country Roadhouse, 1405 W SR 89A, Sedona
Renegade Band
American Legion Post No. 25
480 S. Calvary Way, Cottonwood
Sundays, 2-5 p.m., open to the public
Toucan Eddy Band
Sat 8/6 – The Belfry, 7pm to 10pm - FREE
791 N. Main St, Cottonwood, AZ 86326
Sun 8/7 - 10/12 Lounge, 2pm to 6pm – FREE
910 Main St., Clarkdale, AZ 86324