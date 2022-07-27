Sedona Film Fest presents ‘Fire of Love’ premiere July 29-Aug. 4

The Sedona International Film Festival presents the Northern Arizona premiere of the extraordinary and breathtaking documentary “Fire of Love” showing July 29-Aug. 4 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

From National Geographic Documentary Films comes the extraordinary love story of intrepid French scientists Katia and Maurice Krafft, who died just as explosively as they lived — capturing the most spectacular imagery ever recorded of their greatest passion: volcanoes.

Katia and Maurice Krafft loved two things — each other and volcanoes. For two decades, the daring French volcanologist couple roamed the planet, chasing eruptions and documenting their discoveries. Ultimately, they lost their lives in a 1991 volcanic explosion, leaving a legacy that forever enriched our knowledge of the natural world.

Director Sara Dosa and the filmmaking team fashion a lyrical celebration of the intrepid scientists’ spirit of adventure, drawing from the Kraffts’ spectacular archive.

“Fire of Love” tells a story of primordial creation and destruction, following two bold explorers as they venture into the unknown, all for the sake of love.

Showtimes will be 7 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Tuesday, July 29, 30 and Aug. 2; and 4 p.m. on Sunday and Thursday, July 31 and Aug. 4.





Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.

