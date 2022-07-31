Obituary: Kyle Roberson

Kyle Roberson

1992 - 2022

Kyle Roberson was 29 years young when he passed in a tragic accident on July 18, 2022. Taken way too soon and will never be forgotten.





Kyle was preceded in death by Eileen Roberson, Arthur Ray Roberson, Robert Wade Roberson, Debra Jo Wingfield, Paula Ann Werner, Bert Justin Black.





Kyle is survived by his beloved mother Renee Eileen Roberson and his pride and joy son Layne Arthur Roberson, beloved older brother Arthur Ray Roberson II (Ashley), beloved twin sister Kelsie Renee Roberson (Kody), beloved uncle Leo O. Roberson (Judy), beloved uncle Frank Allen Roberson, and beloved cousins Phillip Arthur Werner, Shelby Jane Morgan. Beloved nephews Carson Roberson, Wade Roberson, Andrew Roberson. Kelsie and Kody’s new baby boy Kyle Lane Rayburn.





Kyle enjoyed hiking, riding his Harley, doing outdoors stuff, working on his vehicles, being around friends and most of all being with his son and nephews. His son Layne was his pride and joy; Kyle’s world revolved around Layne. Their bond was incredible and they were inseparable. Two peas in a pod.

Kyle was very outgoing, always smiling. When he would walk into a room the energy was just uplifting. He could cheer anyone up if they were having a bad day. His smile was contagious. Family meant everything to him, and he always made sure they were ok. Constantly calling and checking up on them. Being around family was one of his main priorities. Family time was a must with Kyle.

Kyle was the youngest of the family, but he still managed to be the glue that held his family together. He was adored by his family. Kyle had many friends and was willing to help anyone. Gone too soon and loved by many.



Information provided by the family.