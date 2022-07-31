Obituary: Ledith Irene Padgett

Ledith Irene Padgett

1923 - 2022

Ledith Irene Padgett, 99, passed away July 22, 2022 at Cottonwood Village, Cottonwood, Arizona, where she has resided for the past five years.



Ledith was born February, 21, 1923 in Frederick, Illinois, to Jake and Grace Smedley. Ledith and her husband Dwaine moved to Scottsdale Arizona in 1954 where they resided for many years until moving to Clarkdale, Arizona when they retired from their construction business.



Ledith will be remembered for her love of life, free spirit and passion for dancing. She was a friend to many in the Verde Valley area and dearly loved by her family. Ledith was a member of the Mountainview Methodist Church and the Ladies Oriental Shrine in Phoenix, Arizona.



She was preceded in death by her husband Dwaine and is survived by her son, Gary Padgett/Sharon of Munds Park, Arizona, and her daughter Pat Taylor/Tom of Fountain Hills, Arizona, a granddaughter, two great granddaughters, many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.



The family would like to thank the staff at Cottonwood Village, Northern Arizona Hospice and Nancy Stewart for their excellent loving care.



No services are planned at this time. A family remembrance will be held sometime in the fall.



Information provided by family.