Obituary: M. Lynn Murray

M. Lynn Murray

1959 - 2022

“Well done, good and faithful daughter.” Mt. 25:23 M. Lynn “Lynn” Murray entered into God’s comforting embrace on Thursday, July 14 at her home in Clarkdale, Arizona.

She moved to Arizona 28 years ago from Houston, Texas where she grew up. She was born on January 28, 1959 in San Antonio, Texas.

Lynn’s love of people and her many talents will be missed.





Lynn was a woman of extremely high values and character. She lived her life to exemplify her Christian faith. She embodied the Good Samaritan’s spirit as a Christian. She responded to those in need with an open heart and helping hands. She volunteered at the House of Ruth, a Christian Pregnancy Care Center dedicated to protecting the lives of the unborn, for several years. She always reached out to help others.



Lynn’s parents Art and Cile Murray, originally of New Orleans and later of Clarkdale, preceded her in death as did her beloved niece, Christy Lynn Quintana.

Lynn is survived by her loving husband, Robert Duke, and her daughter Laura Champion and Laura’s partner Russell Lyons as well as by the children of her heart, Daniel Duke, Summer Johnson, and Robyn Duke. In addition, her brother and two sisters mourn her loss: Kenneth Murray and wife Carla of Abilene, TX, Karen Vanek and husband, Kenneth of Fredericksburg, Texas and Daena Murray of Clarkdale, Arizona. Her grandchildren include Reyna and Gavin Lyons as well as Elizabeth, James and Izak Stout and Rebekah, Hannah, Jacob Lilly, and Kody Johnson.





Lynn’s family wishes to thank the Northern Arizona Hospice workers, especially her long-time friend and nurse Eddie Hercsek, and Pastor Bob for the comfort they brought to her. She also wants to thank the many kind and knowledgeable Health Care Professionals at Verde Valley Medical Center most especially her friend, coworker, and surgeon Dr. John Schor.





In lieu of flowers Lynn would like donations sent to The House of Ruth at https://gyve.io/give/houseofruth or to the Arizona Game and Fish Department at https://www.azwildlifehero.com/support-us/make-a-donation.



Information provided by the family.