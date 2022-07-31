OFFERS
Obituary: Ruth Davidson

Ruth Davidson

Ruth Davidson

Originally Published: July 31, 2022 midnight

Ruth Davidson

1928 - 2022

Ruth Davidson was born on May 12, 1928. She passed on June 9, 2022. There will be a graveside service held at Middle Verde Cemetery, August 6, 2022, at 9:00 a.m.

Please share condolences at buelerfuneralhome.com.

Information provided by the funeral home.

