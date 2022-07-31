Obituary: Therese M. Butros

Therese M. Butros

Therese M. Butros of Clarkdale, Arizona, passed away peacefully on July 20, 2022 at the age of 87.



Daughter of Michael and Antonia Kretchmer Modrich, Therese was born in Jerusalem where she met her husband, Robert Butros.





Therese loved her family, camping, reading, singing, German clutch, choir, Young at Heart and NAMI friends. She was known for her infectious laugh, her fun spirit and her silly jokes. She was admired for being able to read and speak in many languages and for the adventurous amount of traveling she did.





Therese was preceded in death by her father and mother, Michael and Antonia Modrich, her husband, Robert J. Butros, her son Jimmy Butros, her three brothers Hans, Franz, Anton Modrich and two sisters Katy Batarse and Rose Modrich.



Therese is survived by her daughters Audrey Batz, Hilda Andrews, son Ramzi Butros and her grandchildren Robert, Donald, Michael, Renee, April and Janelle. Therese’s children, grandchildren, their spouses and great-grandchildren were the pride and joy of Therese’s life.



She will be greatly missed by many including the Batz, Andrews, Modrich and Butros families and friends from all over the world.



Services will be held at Immaculate Conception Church in Cottonwood on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Donations in her memory may be made to http://www.NAMIYavapai.org . NAMI Yavapai County, PO Box 11962, Prescott, AZ 86304-1962.

