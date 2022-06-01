City celebrates ‘Fur & Fiber’ art exhibit

The city of Sedona invites the public to attend its next artist reception to view the “Fur & Fiber” exhibit on Thursday, June 2, from 4 to 6 p.m. in the City Council chambers and Vultee Conference Room at City Hall.

This exhibit celebrates the work of digital painter Robert Albrecht and fiber artist Shirley Eichten Albrecht. Special music guest will be critically acclaimed artist, William Eaton, New Age guitarist and luthier. The couple are members of the Sedona Visual Artists Coalition.

“I am delighted to exhibit Robert and Shirley’s work together at City Hall. Robert’s talent for capturing the essence of the animals he paints is palpable. His generously donated digital painting portraying Max, the city’s police dog, will also be on display. Shirley’s seasoned basketry skills are evident in the detail she puts into all her naturally woven pieces. I recommend coming June 2nd to meet and greet the artists and to view Shirley’s extended body of work, since her more delicate pieces will only be on display at the reception,” said Arts and Culture Coordinator Nancy Lattanzi.

The City Hall Art Rotation Program exhibits are located in the Council Chambers, as well as the gallery in the Vultee Conference Room on the city campus at 102 Roadrunner Dr. Viewings outside of the reception are available by appointment only. This exhibit runs through September 7, 2022. To schedule an appointment, or for more information on the City Hall Art Rotation Program, please contact Lattanzi at 928-203-5078 or NLattanzi@SedonaAZ.gov.