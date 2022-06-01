Clarkdale’s Concert Series begins June 4

Big Daddy D and the Dynamites kick off the 2022 Concerts in the Park series on Saturday, June 4, from 7 to 9 p.m. in the Clarkdale Town Park, 1001 Main St.

A blend of American roots, rock, soul and rhythm and blues create an up tempo, house rockin’ sound that will keep the dance floor filled with some of the best music around.

This original Prescott based band has been led by Darryl Porras since 1999. Big Daddy D and the Dynamites is a past winner of the AZ Blues Competition and represented Arizona in the International Blues Challenge in Tennessee. Don’t miss Big Daddy D and the Dynamites.

All concerts take place from 7 to 9 p.m. at Clarkdale Town Park Gazebo located in the center of the town’s historic district on Main Street. The full schedule is available on the Town of Clarkdale website, clarkdale.az.gov. Bring your chairs and food/water or visit one of the local restaurants. Dogs are welcome on a leash and under control and please remember alcohol is not permitted in the park.

The Clarkdale Parks & Recreation Department thanks State Farm Agent Jennifer Griffin for being the 2022 Concerts in the Park sponsor.

For more information about Clarkdale concerts contact the Parks & Recreation Department at (928) 639-2460, visit clarkdale.az.gov, or email: parks.rec@clarkdale.az.gov. As always, the Concerts in the Park hotline will provide the most up-to-date information, including cancellations or delays due to weather at 928-639-2492.