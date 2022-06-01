Jerome Gallery features ‘Peace, Love and Pottery’

Sarah Harms will be the Featured Artist at the Jerome Artists Cooperative Gallery in June and July and is donating 20% of all sales during the show to the World Central Kitchen, an organization currently feeding hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians since the Russian invasion on Feb. 24.

“Peace, Love and Pottery” opens with a reception for the artist during Jerome’s First Saturday “Roam in Jerome” Art Walk on June 4 from 5 to 8 p.m. The show will run from June 2 to July 26 at the Jerome Co-op Gallery at 502 Main St. in Jerome.

“The past five years have left me with quite a few failed attempts at creating a decent looking piece of work, so during the June and July events (June 4 and July 2), I will have a collection of ‘Take or Break’ pots,” Harms said. “For $10, one can either smash a pot into a garbage can or take it home. (And) 100% of the proceeds from the ‘Take or Break’ will be donated to The Verde Valley Food Project, a local organization feeding folks here in our magical valley.”

In addition to the pottery, Sarah will have jewelry and metal wall art in her show. Most of the work will be peace, love and flower themed. “I really want this show to be about promoting peace and love, and good vibes all around. There is so much conflict on our planet today, a paradigm shift is in order here, and I’m hoping to create a bit of that through my work.”

For more information about the organizations Sarah is donating to, please visit WCK.org and verdevalleyfoodproject.org.

The Jerome Co-op is open daily 10 a.m.–6 p.m. except Tuesdays.