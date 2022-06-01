Lane Bradbury to star in ‘Let Me Entertain You … Again’ cabaret

Broadway star Lane Bradbury will perform a musical cabaret at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre June 5 and 4 p.m.

Bradbury most notably played the memorable “Dainty June” in the original Broadway production of “Gypsy” in 1959. Loosely based on the life of burlesque queen Gypsy Rose Lee and her relationship with a domineering stage mother, the original production featured the iconic Ethel Merman as “Mama Rose.” Playing Rose’s youngest daughter was then-21-year-old Bradbury, a debutante from Atlanta with just one previous Broadway credit on her resume.

‘Lane Bradbury: Let Me Entertain You . . . Again’ will feature songs from “Gypsy” and Bradbury’s recent New York cabaret shows, with accompaniment by her music director, Michael Roberts, on piano. Bradbury and Hanks will also conduct an “Inside the Actor’s Studio”-style conversation, which is fitting since Bradbury was admitted as the youngest ever member of the famed Actor’s Studio, led by the legendary Lee Strasberg, after she first arrived in New York City.

Bradbury will tell stories about her experiences acting and singing in “Gypsy,” and working with Merman, actor Jack Klugman and director Jerome Robbins. She’ll also discuss the highlights of her long film and television acting career, which includes nearly 70 credits. Bradbury appeared in the films “Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore” and” “Hawaii,” numerous episodes of “Gunsmoke,” as well as on “The Waltons,” “The Partridge Family,” “McCloud,” “The Mod Squad,” “The Streets of San Francisco,” and many more.

Joining the 60-plus-year veteran of the stage and screen as a special guest for one classic song duet will be 17-year-old Erin Schumacher, a student at Desert Mountain High School in Scottsdale, who was recently presented with a “Best Actress in a Musical” Award for her role of “Sandy” in the musical “Grease. “

“I’m thrilled to be bringing this show to beautiful Sedona,” Bradbury says. “I believe that once I hit the stage, everything will be coming up roses!”

“Lane Bradbury: Let Me Entertain You … Again” will take place Sunday, June 5, at 4 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. Tickets are $30 and available online at SedonaFilmFestival.org or by calling the box office at 928-282-1177. The theatre is located at 2030 W. 89A in West Sedona.