Main Stage music lineup for the weekend of June 3

Friday, June 3, Main Stage welcomes back DJ ill.Ego and DJ Jess for First Friday. Joining them with Live Art is Corey Dibrom. DJ ill.Ego and DJ Jess hold a monthly Roller Disco in Jerome. They will be bringing the Funk, disco, hip hop, Top 40 and so much more to Main Stage.

Saturday June 4, begins the debut of monthly First Saturdays with Enormodome. Playing all things ‘90s, the Prescott native band is sure to get you moving on the dance floor.

Main Stage provides nightly entertainment almost every night of the week. Mondays kick off with karaoke hosted by Christa Cave at 9 p.m. Karaoke continues on Tuesdays at 9 PM, this time hosted by Sean “Shizzy” McAfee. Wednesdays with “This Ain’t Your Grandma’s Bingo” with hostesses, Christine “Bean” Kramer and Rebecca Riffel. Attendees play for cash and prizes starting at 7 p.m., with 10% of proceeds of every pot going to local charities, nonprofit organizations, or local families in need. Thursday Happy Hour comes accompanied with Live Music 2-6 p.m. Thursdays nights bring Smarty Pants Trivia at 7 p.m. with Chris Baker and Cheri Baker. Cash prize for the winner. Bring Your Own Vinyl Night starts at 10PM with DJ Baker Breaker. Every fourth Thursday, Main Stage hosts Beer School. Collaborating with a number of breweries across the country. Beer School is an exciting way to learn and experience craft tastings for only $5. On Fridays, we bring back TGIF Karaoke, hosted by Jesse Petterson.

Main Stage is located at 1 S Main St in Cottonwood and is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to close and closed on Sundays. All events are free to the public unless otherwise specified.