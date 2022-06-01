Mountain Trails Gallery spotlights women artists in new exhibit ‘Doing What We Do Best’ opens June 3

Mountain Trails Gallery is proud to celebrate its heritage of exhibiting paintings, sculpture, and mixed media art by some of the most insightful and spirited artists who recognize the complex and varied history of the American West.

The exhibition “Doing What We Do Best” opens with a reception on First Friday, June 3, 4–7 p.m., and shines a light on a group of women artists who have been “telling it like it is” in their painting and sculpture and doing so with remarkable knowledge and deep experiences for decades.

From figurative storytellers to action-packed wildlife artists, to sensitive Native American painters and sculptors, to metal artists, these women love the West as their passionate point of view adds exuberance and a wholehearted intelligence to all their work. Whether conveying their experiences in a traditional style or a more contemporary mode, it is always festive to see what these remarkable artists are presenting.

The gallery is also festive with landscape paintings by such notable artists as Linda Glover Gooch, Michelle Condrat, Susie Hyer, Marcia Molnar, Susanne Nyberg, and Betty Carr, as well as a group of remarkable wildlife artists, mixed media collectibles by Cheri Cappello, and one-of-a-kind jewelry of Susan Adams and Nancy Neumann. This highlight of what women artists have been doing all along is a perfect complement to the other half of the West whose work is no less fascinating and profound. The exhibition continues through the month of June.

Mountain Trails Gallery Sedona, located at 336 SR 179, upstairs Suite A201 in Tlaquepaque, is proud to exhibit work by their more than 50 extraordinary artists working in painting, sculpture, and mixed media fine art, as they all contribute to making this gallery a destination for collectors, enthusiasts, and visitors for all over the world. For more information contact the gallery at 928-282-3225, fineart@mountaintrailssedona.com, mountaintrailssedona.com, Instagram at #mountaintrailssedona, Facebook @MTGSedona.