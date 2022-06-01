Obituary: Sharon Pitts

Sharon Pitts

1944 - 2022

Sharon Gladys Helen Pitts July 4, 1944 - February 9, 2022 Sharon Gladys Helen Pitts was born on July 4, 1944 in Jacksonville, Illinois, the daughter of Robert J. MacVittie and Marjorie Lenore Horton MacVittie. She succumbed to cancer after a valiant 10-year battle and passed away at home with her husband by her side at the age of 77 in February.



A graduate of Aurora High School in Denver and an alumna of both the University of Northern Colorado and the University of Colorado, Sharon had a long and successful career as a forensic bookkeeper/accountant and business manager. For many years, she specialized in the entertainment industry. Among her many achievements, she was a partner in Continental Artists and Associates in Denver, a major regional talent booking agency and concert promoter who managed her brother’s band, Sugarloaf. When she moved to Los Angeles, she helped provide business management services for a wide array of clients, including Minnie Riperton, Olivia Newton-John, Joe Walsh, The Eagles, and Fleetwood Mac.

Later, in Kansas City, she served as comptroller for a group of companies which included: Good Karma Productions, the personal management firm for The Ozark Mountain Daredevils, Brewer and Shipley, and others; Cowtown Productions, the major mid-west concert promoter; a dozen music publishing companies; a record label distributed by Columbia Records; and a concert sound, lighting, staging, and trucking company. Thereafter, she served as business manager for Tom Watson, the professional golfer. She moved to Jerome, Arizona in 2005.



Sharon enjoyed travel, good food and wine, jewelry, antiques, art, history, especially English history, anthropology, music, and genealogy. She was proud of the genealogy work she did with her sister to identify over 23,000 names in her extended family tree, tracing it back to the eighth century.



She was preceded in death by both of her parents. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Thomas J. Pitts, Jr.; her brother, Robert J. MacVittie, Jr.; her sister, Cecelia Lee MacVittie; and her son, Thomas J. Pitts, III, and his wife Korin.



Her indomitable spirit and sense of humor will be missed.



A celebration of life will be planned for a later time.



Information provided by the family.