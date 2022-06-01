Reminder: Security updates to browsers
The Verde Independent and its associated websites is undergoing an upgrade that will affect people using older browsers, such as Safari and Internet Explorer, as of Wednesday, June 1.
Have you ever experienced problems with your web browser, accessing internet sites? That is because Safari (versions below 13) and all versions of Internet Explorer do not include up-to-date security protections.
In recent years, for example, many companies and governmental entities with websites have experienced “ransomware” attacks. And as of June 1, Verde Valley Newspapers, Inc. – through verdenews.com and its associated websites – is doing a necessary security update that will effect subscribers who use the following these older web browsers.
This update, first announced April 8, will prevent modern security attacks that can compromise usernames and passwords.
Unfortunately, the browsers mentioned above do not have support for this modern security update and after the update, they will no longer be able to login to verdenews.com.
Click HERE for more information, and what steps you can take to upgrade.
