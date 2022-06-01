OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Smart Source Coupons Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Wed, June 01
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Reminder: Security updates to browsers

Originally Published: June 1, 2022 5 a.m.

The Verde Independent and its associated websites is undergoing an upgrade that will affect people using older browsers, such as Safari and Internet Explorer, as of Wednesday, June 1.

Have you ever experienced problems with your web browser, accessing internet sites? That is because Safari (versions below 13) and all versions of Internet Explorer do not include up-to-date security protections.

In recent years, for example, many companies and governmental entities with websites have experienced “ransomware” attacks. And as of June 1, Verde Valley Newspapers, Inc. – through verdenews.com and its associated websites – is doing a necessary security update that will effect subscribers who use the following these older web browsers.

This update, first announced April 8, will prevent modern security attacks that can compromise usernames and passwords.

Unfortunately, the browsers mentioned above do not have support for this modern security update and after the update, they will no longer be able to login to verdenews.com.

Click HERE for more information, and what steps you can take to upgrade.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News