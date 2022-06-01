Sedona Film Fest presents ‘Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story’

The Sedona International Film Festival presents the Northern Arizona premiere of the award-winning documentary “Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story” showing June 4-9 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

“Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story” weaves together live performances and interviews from the 50th anniversary of The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, the signature annual music and cultural event of the city with hundreds of thousands of attendees each year.

The N.O. Jazz Fest celebrates the music, food, people, arts & crafts, and culture of all of Louisiana since 1970, and is an essential showcase of the rich heritage of the region.

The film, shot at the 2019 Fest, features local music heroes joined on 14 stages by some of the biggest names in the music industry, and a wealth of archival documentary footage from the past half century.

Among the 50 plus featured performers are Jimmy Buffett, Pitbull, Bruce Springsteen, Katy Perry, Aaron Neville, The Marsalis Family, Earth, Wind & Fire, Irma Thomas, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Samantha Fish, Herbie Hancock, Al Green, The Dirty Dozen Brass Band, Mardi Gras Indians, Dwayne Dopsie and the Zydeco Hellraisers, Tom Jones, Gary Clark, Jr., and many others.

Showtimes will be 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, June 4, 5 and 6; and 4 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, June 8 and 9.



Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.