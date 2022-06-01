Sedona Film Fest presents ‘The Score’ premiere June 4-9 Crime heist musical debuts on big screen from the producers of ‘Yesterday’

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of “The Score” showing June 4-9 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

From the producers of “Yesterday,” “The Score” boldly combines real time heist-thriller suspense with offbeat romance and a killer soundtrack; starring and featuring the music of Johnny Flynn, alongside Noami Ackie and Will Poulter.

Two small time crooks, Mike (Flynn) and Troy (Poulter), are on a mission – the “score” – that they both expect will transform their circumstances. At a roadside café, as they wait for a rendezvous hand-over, Troy falls in love with the waitress, Gloria (Ackie), and begins to question his life choices… while the threat of real danger is driving to meet them.

Critics are raving about “The Score”, calling the film a unique twist, filled with inspired performances and heart-stirring songs. Rotten Tomatoes critic Brandon Judell says, “’The Score’ is bloody good, foot-tapping fun.”

“The Score” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre June 4-9. Showtimes will be 4 p.m. on Saturday and Monday, June 4 and 6; and 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, June 7, 8 and 9.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.