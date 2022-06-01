Sedona Yoga Festival returns June 2 - 5

The Sedona Yoga Festival is scheduled for June 2–5.

Held entirely outdoors for the first time in its 10-year history, the festival is a destination experience with full immersion into energy consciousness and yoga. The event theme this year, Give It Up For Grace, will speak to the challenges of the past couple years as the festival brings the yoga and mindfulness community back together in conscious co-creation and joy.

“I’m beyond thrilled and proud and honored to bring the Sedona Yoga Festival back to you in 2022,” said Heather Sheree, SYF creator and producer. “Sedona is one of the most powerful and transformative places in the world. A place where we can practice together, be in conversation together, and consciously extend one another the grace that we collectively require to move through the challenges we experience.”

The event offers something for everyone, whether you’re an absolute beginner practitioner or an advanced teacher. One of the festivals signature workshops, the Yoga for PTSD Training: Traumatic Stress: Resiliency and Healing with Yoga, has been reimagined for 2022, led by Retreat to Spirit Co-Founders, Amina Naru and Pam Stokes-Eggleston.“

Young practitioners will have an opportunity to participate through the donation-based Kids’

Yoga program, led by Executive Director of Yogic Studies at Sedona Sol Acupuncture &

Ayurveda Ana Hansen. “It’s such a unique offering,” said Hansen. “It’s an example of how dedicated SYF is to the Sedona community, and to the big picture of yoga. It’s a service that we give to our future.’