Around the Bluhmin’ Town: Summer horrors of buying a swimsuit
By Judy Bluhm
Originally Published: June 5, 2022 1:46 a.m.
Most Read
- Search continues for missing man in Oak Creek Canyon
- Former CVUSD superintendent indicted
- DPS seeks help investigating fatal crash on I-17
- U.S. Navy commando explains how to spot a phony hero
- Recycling bins drop like dominoes
- Cottonwood K9s sniff out 54 pounds of drugs in traffic stops leading to 3 arrests
- Teen accused of terrorist threat at Mingus Union
- Obituary: Celia ‘Salli’ Sterrett
- Obituary: Fred Piper
- VERDE VILLAGE PROPERTY OWNERS ASSOCIATION
- Search continues for missing man in Oak Creek Canyon
- Video watchdogs: Sedona residents resort to approaching ATV/OHV riders
- Missing hiker, 74, found deceased on Mingus Mountain
- Popular campsites in Sedona to close
- Teen accused of terrorist threat at Mingus Union
- Obituary Terri Lynn Wacker
- Armed robbery with a shovel reported at Walmart
- SWAT finds man dead in motel room
- 12 year old in fight of his life
- Former CVUSD superintendent indicted
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: