Fire closes I-17 at SR 179

AZ511

AZ511

Originally Published: June 5, 2022 6:16 p.m.

Interstate 17 was closed at State Route 179 after sparks from an RV fire spread to the landscape.

The Arizona Department of Transportation indicated both directions of traffic on the interstate were closed. The fire spread to 25-30 acres but forward progress was stopped by firefighters on the scene within two hours.

According to ADOT, northbound lanes are closed at milepost 299 (SR 179), and southbound lanes are closed at milepost 306 (Stoneman Lake Road).

Motorists are advised to expect delays and seek an alternate route.

The fire, now called the Watermelon Fire, was reported at 2:50 p.m. when the fire was just 5 acres after a burning RV produced sparks that ignited brush.

Resources on scene include a battalion, Hotshot crew, seven engines, two fire prevention patrol units, a fuels crew and law enforcement officer which comprises about 70 personnel in total.

At 6:15, the left lane of the northbound lanes at milepost 299 was still blocked.

