2 road projects to impact I-17 traffic this week from Anthem to Camp Verde
CAMP VERDE - As work continues on Interstate 17 north of Phoenix for fiber-optic cable installation and the Interstate 17 Improvement Project between Anthem Way and Sunset Point, motorists should expect lane and shoulder closures in the week ahead.
The Arizona Department of Transportation urges motorists to slow down, be prepared to merge into the open lane and use caution around construction personnel and equipment while the following lane and shoulder closures are in place:
Southbound I-17
• Southbound I-17 will be narrowed to one lane (left lane closed) near Black Canyon City (milepost 244) from 7 to 11 p.m. on the following days: Monday, June 6; Wednesday, June 8; and Thursday, June 9. Crews are conducting geotechnical investigation in advance of construction.
• Southbound I-17 will be narrowed to one lane (right lane closed) near Dugas Road (milepost 272) from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 8.
o A vehicle-width limit of 14 feet will be in place.
Northbound I-17
• Northbound I-17 will be narrowed to one lane (right lane closed) from Anthem Way to the Sunset Point Rest Area (mileposts 229-252) overnight from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. beginning Monday evening, June 6, to Friday morning, June 10.
o A vehicle-width limit of 14 feet will be in place.
• Northbound I-17 will be narrowed to one lane (right lane closed) from State Route 169 to General Crook Trail (mileposts 278-285) from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 8, and Thursday, June 9.
o A vehicle-width limit of 14 feet will be in place.
- Search continues for missing man in Oak Creek Canyon
- DPS seeks help investigating fatal crash on I-17
- Former CVUSD superintendent indicted
- U.S. Navy commando explains how to spot a phony hero
- Obituary: Fred Piper
- Obituary: Celia ‘Salli’ Sterrett
- Recycling bins drop like dominoes
- Cottonwood K9s sniff out 54 pounds of drugs in traffic stops leading to 3 arrests
- VERDE VILLAGE PROPERTY OWNERS ASSOCIATION
- Up on the Roof: Historic Main Street buildings may get upgrade in Clarkdale
- Search continues for missing man in Oak Creek Canyon
- Video watchdogs: Sedona residents resort to approaching ATV/OHV riders
- Missing hiker, 74, found deceased on Mingus Mountain
- Popular campsites in Sedona to close
- Teen accused of terrorist threat at Mingus Union
- Obituary Terri Lynn Wacker
- Armed robbery with a shovel reported at Walmart
- SWAT finds man dead in motel room
- DPS seeks help investigating fatal crash on I-17
- 12 year old in fight of his life
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: