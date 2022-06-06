2 road projects to impact I-17 traffic this week from Anthem to Camp Verde

CAMP VERDE - As work continues on Interstate 17 north of Phoenix for fiber-optic cable installation and the Interstate 17 Improvement Project between Anthem Way and Sunset Point, motorists should expect lane and shoulder closures in the week ahead.

The Arizona Department of Transportation urges motorists to slow down, be prepared to merge into the open lane and use caution around construction personnel and equipment while the following lane and shoulder closures are in place:

Southbound I-17

• Southbound I-17 will be narrowed to one lane (left lane closed) near Black Canyon City (milepost 244) from 7 to 11 p.m. on the following days: Monday, June 6; Wednesday, June 8; and Thursday, June 9. Crews are conducting geotechnical investigation in advance of construction.

• Southbound I-17 will be narrowed to one lane (right lane closed) near Dugas Road (milepost 272) from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 8.

o A vehicle-width limit of 14 feet will be in place.

Northbound I-17

• Northbound I-17 will be narrowed to one lane (right lane closed) from Anthem Way to the Sunset Point Rest Area (mileposts 229-252) overnight from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. beginning Monday evening, June 6, to Friday morning, June 10.

o A vehicle-width limit of 14 feet will be in place.

• Northbound I-17 will be narrowed to one lane (right lane closed) from State Route 169 to General Crook Trail (mileposts 278-285) from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 8, and Thursday, June 9.

o A vehicle-width limit of 14 feet will be in place.