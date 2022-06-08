Film Fest presents ‘Margrete: Queen of the North’ June 10-15

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona encore of the acclaimed new drama “Margrete: Queen of the North” showing April June 10-15 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

Based on a true story, “Margrete: Queen of the North” premiered at the recent Sedona International Film Festival where it was one of the highest rated audience choice films in the narrative lineup. Audience members and critics have been raving about the film.

The year is 1402. Queen Margrete is ruling Sweden, Norway and Denmark through her adopted son, Erik. But a conspiracy is in the making and Margrete finds herself in an impossible dilemma that could shatter her life’s work: the Kalmar Union.

“Margrete: Queen of the North” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre June 10-15. Showtimes will be 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, June 10 and 11; and 7 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, June 13, 14 and 15.





Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: SedonaFilmFestival.org.