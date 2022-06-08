Music in the Stacks at Camp Verde Community Library

Music in the Stacks returns on Thursday, June 9, at 5:30 p.m. in Camp Verde Community Library’s Fireside Room. Music in the Stacks is a showcase of local and national musicians who entertain regularly in Northern Arizona. There are 3-5 different performers during the show, with a rotating variety each month.

June’s concert features the following talented local musicians: Jo Berger, Ryan Biter, and Ron McClain.

Singer-songwriter Jo Berger grew up in Colorado with a strong love for the land. Learning guitar and flute, she loved the old-time music of the West and the folk music of the 60s. She was introduced to the wonderful melodies and lyrics of jazz which continue to shape much of her original music. Jo sings quite a wide variety of tunes including originals, folk, blues, jazz standards, Latin, and old-time country music.

Nationally touring artist Ryan Biter was raised and currently resides in Flagstaff, AZ at 7000 feet. His music echoes the expansive soul of The Southwest. The sound is equal parts rural Americana, spectacled college town hipster, mountain bluegrass, and new age funk beatbox drum circle. It feels like your favorite pair of jeans; utterly unique, yet enjoyably familiar.

Ron McClain’s smooth-voiced repertoire consists of country, rock, blues, and folk originals and covers. Ron accompanies himself on guitar and harmonica showing his versatile musical talent.

Camp Verde Community Library is located just off of Montezuma Castle Highway at 130 Black Bridge Road. For more information about this or any other library program, visit the library’s website at www.cvlibrary.org or call 928-554-8391.