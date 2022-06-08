Nancy Hudson named EVAA Artist of the Month

Art has always been part of Nancy Hudson’s life and there are not many mediums she has tried and not mastered.

With pottery as her latest endeavor, Nancy won the “Artist of the Month” award for her hand-built ceramic piece at the May El Valle Art Association (EVAA) meeting. Over the years, Nancy has been passionate about fiber arts including weaving, spinning and dying and then she moved on to photography. From there, her photographs became paintings in pastels, acrylics, cold wax, collage and even mono printing.

She honed her skills through classes, workshops and painting trips to Spain and Scotland.

Originally hailing from Illinois, Nancy moved to Cornville two years ago after spending many years in New Mexico, where she was part of the Pastel Society of New Mexico and the New Mexico Art League.

Nancy’s ceramic piece will be on display at the Cottonwood library, where EVAA has an ongoing exhibit. EVAA is taking a break for the summer months and will resume meetings Sept. 8 in Cottonwood. Each meeting includes an Artist of the Month selection, artist demonstration, workshop opportunities and information.

For more information visit the El Valle website elvalleartists.org.