Nature Walks at Montezuma Well in June 2022

Montezuma Well, a detached unit of Montezuma Castle National Monument will be conducting guided nature walks at 9 a.m. every Saturday throughout the month of June. Walks are free to attend.

Visitors are asked to meet at the Contact Station at 8:45 a.m. The walk will cover about 1/3 of a mile and last for one hour. The trail will have steep inclines and stairs.

Visitors will have a chance to learn about the park’s flora, fauna, and history of the area’s natural and cultural resources. Participants are asked to bring supportive close-toed foot ware, weather appropriate protective clothing, such as a hat, as well as sunscreen and water.

Montezuma Well is located at 5525 W. Beaver Creek Road, Rimrock.

Montezuma Castle and Tuzigoot National Monuments are two of America’s 423 national park units. Learn more about Montezuma Castle at NPS.gov/moca.