Obituary: Jennifer 'Jenni' Sechrist Kennedy

Jennifer Kennedy

1991 - 2022

Jennifer (Jenni Sechrist) Kennedy passed away on May 28, 2022 from unexpected medical complications. Jenni lived with her husband, Luke, in Iowa City. She was 31 years old.



Jenni was born January 29, 1991 in Flagstaff, Arizona, to Katy Sechrist and Chuck Sechrist. She grew up in her home town of Flagstaff and moved on to Valparaiso University where she attained a degree in nursing. After practicing as a nurse for several years, including travel nursing, she continued her studies and received her Doctorate in Nursing (with honors) from Creighton University on May 12, 2022.



Jennie married Luke Kennedy on October 16, 2020.



Jenni was funny, had a big heart, and an infectious personality. She exuded warmth and kindness to all she met. She lit up every room she walked into! Jenni loved caring for plants, sewing with her sister, Melissa, and bike riding and working out with her husband, Luke. Jenni was quite the adventurer with a love of travel.



Jenni’s family includes her beloved husband, Luke; sister, Melissa (Jason) Pahl; mother and father, Katy and Chuck; grandparents, Jean and Gilbert Sechrist; mother-in-law, Rebecca Kennedy and father-in-law Larry Kennedy; best friends, Jeri Perry and Ted Brown; God children, Emmitt and Nora Brown; and dog Barley. She had a large, extended family of aunts, uncles and cousins. Jenni is preceded in death by her grandparents, Emily and James Blair.



Jenni was a treasure and will be missed by everyone that knew her. Her light and memory will be carried through her family, friends, colleagues, and her organ donation recipients. Please continue to keep those who love her in your thoughts during this difficult time.



An Iowa memorial was held on Monday, June 6th. An Arizona memorial will follow sometime this fall.



In lieu of flowers contributions in Jenni’s memory are suggested to the Iowa Donor Network.



Information provided by the family.