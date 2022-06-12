OFFERS
Camp Verde team wins Tournament of Champions

The top Camp Verde Little League Minor A team won the Arizona District 10 Tournament of Champions June 5, 2022, in Chino Valley, defeating Prescott Valley in the championship game, 15-5. (Photo by Michelle Lee Photography)

The top Camp Verde Little League Minor A team won the Arizona District 10 Tournament of Champions June 5, 2022, in Chino Valley, defeating Prescott Valley in the championship game, 15-5. (Photo by Michelle Lee Photography)

Originally Published: June 12, 2022 2:02 p.m.

CAMP VERDE – The Camp Verde Little League’s champion Minor A team the D-Backs defeated Prescott Valley in the District 10 Tournament of Champions.

Their 15-5 victory over Prescott Valley game them a perfect 15-0 record. It also prevented a TOC sweep by Prescott Valley, which won the Majors and Softball titles.

The district’s Tournament of Champions is comprised of the community teams with the best records in Softball, Baseball Minor A and Baseball Majors. Camp Verde also defeated Agua Fria and Chino Valley on their way to the title.

‘They’re great kids. Every day, they show up and put in the hard work, and this is the result,” said coach Nic Dubs, who was assisted this season by Heather Risk and Mike Boler.

The D-Backs players are age 8 to 11.

