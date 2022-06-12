OFFERS
CCSO 'transitions' hunt for Axel Brugere

Axel Brugere has been missing since Friday. Coconino County Sheriff's Office released a photo of the man and an identifying tattoo.

Axel Brugere has been missing since Friday. Coconino County Sheriff's Office released a photo of the man and an identifying tattoo.

Originally Published: June 12, 2022 9:07 a.m.

A Flagstaff man who hasn't been seen since May 27 is still missing, and Coconino County Sheriff's Office has had to change its approach to the search for him.

Axel Brugere, 20, a psychology student at Northern Arizona University, was last seen in Oak Creek Canyon. CCSO and volunteer have been searching by ground and air since being notified of the situation the morning of May 28.

"The search operation has transitioned into limited continuous search status, meaning the search for Mr. Brugere is ongoing in a reduced capacity," CCSO stated in public information Friday. "The investigation will remain open until Mr. Brugere is located."

Axel Brugere was hiking the A.B. Young Trail near Slide Rock State Park with a companion. His companion told deputies after they reached the top of the trail, they separated for about 30 minutes, and that was the last time he saw Axel.

“The decision to transition to limited continuous status on this search is made with the utmost gravity and compassion for Mr. Brugere's friends and family,” CCSO stated.

Laminated missing-persons posters are being placed in the area, which includes Coconino and Yavapai counties.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact CCSO at 928-774-4523 or 1-800-338-7888 or Silent Witness 928-774-6111.

