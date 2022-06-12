Pipeline Fire causes evacuations near Flagstaff
FLAGSTAFF - A fire that started Sunday morning six miles north of Flagstaff quickly caused evacuations of recreationists in the area.
Named the Pipeline Fire, it was reported at 10:15 a.m. by a fire lookout. It spread in all directions. The areas of Schultz Pass Road at Snowbowl (Wupatki Trails, Girls Ranch and Fernwood) and Timberline were put on “go” status, and Coconino National Forest requested everyone in that area to leave.
The area of Mt. Eldon Road is on “set” status as is Doney Park.
According to Arizona Department of Transportation, U.S. 89 is closed in both directions, with no estimated time to reopen.
The fire is estimated at 1,000 acres. It is just southwest of the previous Tunnel Fire.
