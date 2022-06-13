OFFERS
Mon, June 13
COLD CASE: $10,000 offered in 1987 murder

Cathy Sposito (Courtesy of YCSO)

Originally Published: June 13, 2022 11:14 a.m.

Up to $10,000 is offered for information in a Yavapai County homicide that occurred this day 35 years ago.

Cathy Sposito was murdered while hiking the Thumb Butte Trail west of Prescott on June 13, 1987. She rode her mountain bike to the trailhead at 7 a.m. before hiking the trail. According to Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, her screams were heard by other hikers a short time later, but no one could reach her in time. Her body was found along the trail.

“We will never stop seeking justice for the victims of violent crime,” said Yavapai County Sheriff David Rhodes. “New technology and new information make these cases more solvable than ever.”

If anyone provides information that leads to an arrest in this case, they could earn up to a $10,000 cash reward. To earn your reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 800-932-3232 or submit a tip at www.yavapaisw.com. All tips are anonymous. You never have to give your name.

