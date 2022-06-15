Adopt a Child (or more)

At the Arizona Department of Child Safety Arizona, children come into care through no fault of their own and often have trauma they carry with them. When children placed in care are not able to safely return home due to neglect, abandonment or abuse, an adoptive family is sought. Becoming an adoptive parent requires patience, understanding and a desire to better the life of a child. Learn more about these and other adoptable Arizona children at ChildrensHeartGallery.org.

Nathan, Gilberto and Daisy are happy siblings who can’t wait to find their forever family. Big brother Nathan has a big heart – especially for his younger siblings – and enjoys sports, drawing and spending time with friends. Gilberto loves to spend time outdoors, enjoys trying new foods and enjoys hands-on experiences. Daisy is a happy girl who loves games, sports, art projects and school. Get to know these siblings at ChildrensHeartGallery.org/profile/nathan-gilberto-and-daisy#

