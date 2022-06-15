Blazin’ M Ranch hosts Weekend of the Cowboy

Blazin’ M Ranch in Cottonwood is hosting three days of Old West fun and history June 17-19.

The Weekend of the Cowboy is dedicated to celebrating the heritage and history of the American cowboy, according to a news release. It will kick off with “A Night with Wyatt Earp” on Friday, June 17, at 7: 30 p.m., the story of Wyatt Earp told by his great-grandnephew, Wyatt.

Travel back in time with Wyatt and hear about the famous lawman and how he became one of the most recognized men of his century. This special 1.5-hour show will give you a glimpse into his life, his legacy and his story. This is a stage performance only, and dinner will not be served that evening.

Tickets are on sale for $20. VIP Seating with Cocktail Table is $40. Doors open at 7 p.m. Show starts at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 18, The Day of the Cowboy will feature storytelling by cowboy historian Lee Anderson, with a live shoot-out re-enactment with special guests, The Red Rock Posse. The one-hour shows are scheduled for 12:30 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Guests will also be able to participate in western activities, including bull riding, axe throwing and target shooting, and the Frontier Town and Saloon will be open to visit as well. Each showing has general admission of $10.

The weekend will conclude on Sunday, June 19, with Blazin’ M’s inaugural car show, “Cars & Cowboys,” from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The classic car show will feature more than 100 classic, pre-1980 vehicles complete with vendors, live music and more.

Entry for the car show is free to the public.

Information provided by Blazin’ M Ranch.