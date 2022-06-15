Free Concert by The Eclectics at Camp Verde Community Library

The Eclectics are excited to be performing a free concert at Camp Verde Community Library’s Fireside Room on Thursday, June 16th from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

Long-time residents of Northern Arizona, The Eclectics include one native Arizonan, and others originally hailing from Montana, Michigan, and Canada.

With musical roots as varied as their backgrounds, they enjoy bringing harmony-driven vocals to covers and original songs – from folk and rock, to country and blues. Band members are Bob Chadwick (Guitar, Vocals, Harmonies), Paul Gazda (Guitar, Vocals, Harmonies), Cathy Gazda (Percussion, Vocals, Harmonies), and Lincoln Thomasson (Bass Guitar).

Camp Verde Community Library is located just off of Montezuma Castle Highway at 130 Black Bridge Road, Camp Verde. For more information about this or any other library program, visit the library’s website at CVLibrary.org or call 928-554-8391.