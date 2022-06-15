Robin Miller takes stage at Bella Vita Ristorante

Virtuoso guitarist and singer/songwriter Robin Miller will be performing Friday, June 17, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., on the Bella Vita Ristorante outdoor patio stage.

Considered one of the top performers in Sedona, Miller brings to the stage decades of music, both his own and that of most every great musical act from the classic music era.

From The Beatles to Elton John, The Eagles and countless other iconic acts, Miller knows them all and plays them with the precision and energy of a master musician.

He plays with numerous bands and established performers from Sedona, including the Green Light Dance Band, Patrick Ki, The Eric Miller Trio, and others.

This performance is the perfect complement to a night out dining beneath the stars.

Make it a point to catch Miller’s maiden performance on the Bella Vita patio stage.

On Saturday, June 18, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. on the outside patio stage, guitarist Rick Cucuzza performs.

This will also be his first performance at the restaurant.

Cucuzza has been playing professionally for many years and now continues as a “one-man band. He plays numerous instruments and covers many different styles.

He plays both originals and standards and does so with passion and precision.

The restaurant is located at 6701 W. 89A. For reservations and specific directions to the restaurant visit BellaVitaSedona.com or call 928-282-4540.

Information provided by BVR.