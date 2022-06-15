Sedona Film Fest presents ‘181/2’ premiere June 17-21

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of “18½” showing June 17-21 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

“18½” is an award-winning thriller/comedy by director Dan Mirvish that has played in more than 20 film festivals around the world. The film stars Willa Fitzgerald, John Magaro, Vondie Curtis Hall, Catherine Curtin, Richard Kind, John Cryer and Bruce Campbell.

In January 1974, a White House transcriber finds the only copy of the infamous 18½-minute gap in Nixon’s Watergate tapes but her attempts to leak it to the press run afoul of nefarious forces.

The Watergate scandal is at a boiling point. Connie Lashley, a low level government stenographer, obtains a tape of Richard Nixon listening to, and then erasing, the infamous 18½ minute gap that would eventually force him to resign the Presidency.

“18½” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre June 17-21 at 7 pm. on Friday, June 17; 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 18; and 4 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday, June 20 and 21.





Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: SedonaFilmFestival.org.

Information provided by SIFF.