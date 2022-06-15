Sedona Film Fest presents ‘The Duke’ encore

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to officially open its new theatre — the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre — with the encore of “The Duke” showing June 20-22.

“The Duke” stars Academy Award-winners Helen Mirren and Jim Broadbent, along with Fionn Whitehead, Anna Maxwell Martin and Matthew Goode.

In 1961, Kempton Bunton, a 60-year old taxi driver, stole Goya’s portrait of the Duke of Wellington from the National Gallery in London. It was the first (and remains the only) theft in the Gallery’s history.

Kempton sent ransom notes saying that he would return the painting on condition that the government invested more in care for the elderly — he had long campaigned for pensioners to receive free television.

“The Duke” will be shown at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre June 20-22. Showtimes will be 3:30 and 6:30 each day, Monday-Wednesday.





Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: SedonaFilmFestival.org.

