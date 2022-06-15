Shakespeare Shindig raises funds for Flagstaff troupe
Flagstaff Shakespeare Festival presents the eighth annual Shakespeare Shindig fundraiser June 25.
Throw on something festive and summery, and enjoy food and live entertainment at the Flagstaff Arts and Leadership Academy. The event is free and includes light bites, booze, live music, and scenes from the upcoming summer season.
You do not want to miss this sneak peek into the summer shows: “Othello” by William Shakespeare and “The Importance of Being Earnest” by Oscar Wilde. Mingle with actors and patrons alike and enjoy this summer afternoon celebrating Shakespeare.
The big bash is 3-5 p.m. There will be a raffle and silent auction and many chances to help support FlagShakes. No tickets needed, and no masks or proof of vaccination required as the event will be held outside.
For more information, see FlagShakes.org/shindig-22.
- UPDATE: Pipeline Fire causes evacuations near Flagstaff, arrest made
- Pipeline Fire causes evacuations near Flagstaff
- CCSO 'transitions' hunt for Axel Brugere
- Obituary: Jennifer 'Jenni' Sechrist Kennedy
- Trainer injured by warthog at Out of Africa
- Search continues for missing man in Oak Creek Canyon
- Roger & the Rattler: Snakes, coyotes, nudists part of travel writer’s adventures
- COLD CASE: $10,000 offered in 1987 murder
- 2 road projects to impact I-17 traffic this week from Anthem to Camp Verde
- Obituary: Ian Joseph Martin
- Search continues for missing man in Oak Creek Canyon
- Missing hiker, 74, found deceased on Mingus Mountain
- UPDATE: Pipeline Fire causes evacuations near Flagstaff, arrest made
- Teen accused of terrorist threat at Mingus Union
- Popular campsites in Sedona to close
- DPS seeks help investigating fatal crash on I-17
- Pipeline Fire causes evacuations near Flagstaff
- CCSO 'transitions' hunt for Axel Brugere
- Armed robbery with a shovel reported at Walmart
- Former CVUSD superintendent indicted
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: