Thu, June 16
Shakespeare Shindig raises funds for Flagstaff troupe

The crowd at the Shakespeare Shindig will get a sneak peak at coming productions.

Originally Published: June 15, 2022 11:01 a.m.

Flagstaff Shakespeare Festival presents the eighth annual Shakespeare Shindig fundraiser June 25.

Throw on something festive and summery, and enjoy food and live entertainment at the Flagstaff Arts and Leadership Academy. The event is free and includes light bites, booze, live music, and scenes from the upcoming summer season.

You do not want to miss this sneak peek into the summer shows: “Othello” by William Shakespeare and “The Importance of Being Earnest” by Oscar Wilde. Mingle with actors and patrons alike and enjoy this summer afternoon celebrating Shakespeare.

The big bash is 3-5 p.m. There will be a raffle and silent auction and many chances to help support FlagShakes. No tickets needed, and no masks or proof of vaccination required as the event will be held outside.

For more information, see FlagShakes.org/shindig-22.

