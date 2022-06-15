OFFERS
Sound Bites Grill presents legendary Esteban

Esteban (Courtesy of Sound Bites Grill)

Originally Published: June 15, 2022 10:57 a.m.

On Saturday, June 18, from 7 to 9 p.m., world renowned flamenco guitarist Esteban will grace the Sound Bites Grill Celebrity Show Room stage.

Esteban is considered one of the most talented Flamenco guitarists in the world.

A common household name in the realm of music there are few who haven’t heard of him and now he is here in Sedona where we can watch him play up-close and personal on one of the finest stages in Northern Arizona.

He will be performing with his violinist daughter Theresa Joy, a master violinist; and backed by a four-piece band. Together they weave a beautiful tapestry of instrumental classics that take you on a musical trip through some of the most beautiful songs ever written.

Esteban began playing the guitar at the age of ten and studied under famed classical guitarist Andres Segovia.

Living in Sedona, Esteban and his daughter regularly perform at Sound Bites Grill, enthralling audiences with their virtuoso performances and passionate playing.

Sound Bites now open for dinner

Sound Bites Grill will now be open for dinner on Sundays until 8 p.m., just in time to celebrate Father’s Day at the restaurant.

This Sunday it will be Cory Spector performing, an energetic and gifted singer/songwriter who plays with gusto of a full band.

He brings to the stage boundless energy and a musical talent people get blown away by. He is a must see for those who love the classics.

Weekly Events at Sound Bites

Other Sedona musical luminaries will be featured during the week: Patrick Ki on Wineaux Wednesday, April 15 from 5 to 8 p.m.; Chill on the Hill on Thursday, April 16, from 6 to 9 p.m.; and The Eric Miller Trio on Friday, April 17, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sound Bites Grill is located at the Shops at Pinon Point adjacent to the Hyatt in Sedona. For more information please visit SoundBitesGrill.com or call 928 282 2714. Tickets can be purchased via Website.

Sound Bites Grill is located at 101 N. 89A, Sedona.

Please call 928-282-2713 for more information or to make reservations. Visit SoundBitesGrill.com to book a table and learn more.

Information provided by Sound Bites Grill.

