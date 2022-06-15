Tilted Earth Wine & Music Festival at Page Springs Cellars

Page Springs Cellars is hosting Tilted Earth June 18 for a fundraiser benefiting Yavapai Big Brothers Big Sisters and Friends of the Verde River.

The event runs from 4 to 11 p.m. and includes live music, food, wine, games, massage and a silent auction. Bands scheduled to play include Little Cloud, Barnaby and the Butcher, Eric Lindell and Josh Hover & the Soul Colossal.

Sample wines from Page Springs Cellars, Arizona Stronghold Vineyards, Burning Tree Cellars and the Oddity Wine Collective, plus the PSC Wine Cocktail Tent. Page Springs Cellars’ kitchen will also provide the gourmet food.

Relax with bocci ball, cornhole, horseshoes and more. Kids are welcome, but no pets. Tilted Earth will have $15, 15-minute chair massages available before and during the event.

Parking opens at 3:30 p.m. Tickets are $55.

Learn more at Tilted-Earth.com. Page Springs Cellars is at 1500 N. Page Springs Road, Cornville.