Obituary: Georgia James

Georgia James

1945 - 2022

Georgia James “GeeGee” of Rimrock Arizona, lost her battle with cancer on May 28, 2022 at the age of 77. She was born to parents, Napoleon and Louise Baker on May 22 in Whitinsville, Massachusetts.





She was survived by her husband Edward James, her children John Grossheim, Karyn Bridges and Lori Jorg, her sisters Luana Grijalva and Monica Hughett, her grandchildren Amber, Jessyca, Tyler, Cody, Connor and Colby and her great-grandchildren Colton, Brooklynn and Savannah, her stepchildren Jina, Doug, Randy, Timmy, Tammy and Brenda, her extended family members and close friends who will all miss her dearly.





GeeGee was very talented in crafting, crocheting, knitting, and baking. She loved to make cards and collect recipes but most of all she loved to cook. As her health declined, she repeatedly mentioned that she was ready to go to God’s house and cook chili for Jesus.





Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., on June 25, 2022 at Beaver Creek Baptist Church: 3705 E. Beaver Creek Rd, Rimrock AZ 86335, (928) 567-4557.



Condolences may be shared at buelerfuneralhome.com.

