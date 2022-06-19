Obituary: Norman Frank Watson

Norman Frank Watson

1942 - 2022

Norman Frank Watson was born on October 17, 1942, in Porterville, California, to Frank and Bessie Maxine Crouse Watson. Norm passed peacefully to heaven on April 26, 2022, at home in Cornville, Arizona. He suffered from Alzheimer’s, cutting an otherwise healthy man’s life short.





He is survived and cherished by his wife Jill Whitener, older sister Linda Strand, younger sister Sandy Moulton, his children Kim Flynt and Erik Watson, stepchildren Ben Watson, and Chris and Tiffany Campbell, grandchildren Lily Watson and Breanna Gilroy, nephews Colin and Garrett Moulton, grandnieces Jen and Kelsey Moulton, and step-grandchildren Addison and Savannah Panuccio. He is preceded in death by his parents, and two wives, Sue Watson and Linda Watson.



He lived a quiet life of service: fireman, Coast Guard, policeman but loved and served longest as an investigative deputy sheriff for San Diego County. He saw himself as a peace officer. His B.A. in archaeology aided him throughout his life to look into the heart, listen and not judge, remember the good and let the rest go.



He traveled with 2nd wife Linda, lived throughout the Western U.S. as an outdoorsman, created and sold leather clothing, raised service dogs for the blind, took part in conservation projects, and was a special needs aide and counselor for troubled teens.

He loved children, pets, the open spaces, a true chef, excellent dancer and had an infectious sense of humor. He always knew how to make you smile.



