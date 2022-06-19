Obituary: Ruth Davidson

Ruth Davidson

1928 - 2022

Ruth Davidson passed away on June 9, 2022, in Camp Verde, Arizona. She was born May 12, 1928, in Big Park, Arizona (Village of Oak Creek) on the family homestead.

In 1945 she married the love of her life, Marion, and spent the rest of her years in Camp Verde.





Ruth loved to be outdoors working on the family farm, taking care of the cattle, helping her neighbors and spending time with her family. She had many stories of childhood traveling by horse and wagon to Red Rock Crossing on Oak Creek to do laundry, hauling barrels of water for house use, walking to the one-room schoolhouse with her siblings and traveling from Big Park to visit their Grandmother Sarah Bruce on their family homestead at the foot of Apache Maid Mountain.



Ruth was proceeded in death by her husband Marion Davidson, parents Kelly and Hazel Dickison, brothers Arron, Vic, Millard, George, sister Ellen and grandson Kerry Steagall.



She is survived by daughters Frances Benigar (George), Mary Steagall (Kerry), Elnor Kilby (Tim) and son Edward Davidson (Julie), 10 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, 17 great-great-grandchildren, sister-in-law Peggy Dickison and numerous nephews and nieces.



Ruth was a loving Mother, Friend and True definition of the Pioneer Spirit. We will miss her greatly and always carry her with us in our hearts.



Interment will be in the family plot at the Middle Verde Cemetery.



Information provided by the funeral home.