Obituary: Ruth Davidson
Ruth Davidson
1928 - 2022
Ruth Davidson passed away on June 9, 2022, in Camp Verde, Arizona. She was born May 12, 1928, in Big Park, Arizona (Village of Oak Creek) on the family homestead.
In 1945 she married the love of her life, Marion, and spent the rest of her years in Camp Verde.
Ruth loved to be outdoors working on the family farm, taking care of the cattle, helping her neighbors and spending time with her family. She had many stories of childhood traveling by horse and wagon to Red Rock Crossing on Oak Creek to do laundry, hauling barrels of water for house use, walking to the one-room schoolhouse with her siblings and traveling from Big Park to visit their Grandmother Sarah Bruce on their family homestead at the foot of Apache Maid Mountain.
Ruth was proceeded in death by her husband Marion Davidson, parents Kelly and Hazel Dickison, brothers Arron, Vic, Millard, George, sister Ellen and grandson Kerry Steagall.
She is survived by daughters Frances Benigar (George), Mary Steagall (Kerry), Elnor Kilby (Tim) and son Edward Davidson (Julie), 10 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, 17 great-great-grandchildren, sister-in-law Peggy Dickison and numerous nephews and nieces.
Ruth was a loving Mother, Friend and True definition of the Pioneer Spirit. We will miss her greatly and always carry her with us in our hearts.
Interment will be in the family plot at the Middle Verde Cemetery.
Information provided by the funeral home.
- UPDATE: Pipeline Fire causes evacuations near Flagstaff, arrest made
- CCSO 'transitions' hunt for Axel Brugere
- Pipeline Fire causes evacuations near Flagstaff
- Camp Verde eyes agreement with Yavapai Apache Nation for major land deal
- Cottonwood man reported missing
- Roger & the Rattler: Snakes, coyotes, nudists part of travel writer’s adventures
- COLD CASE: $10,000 offered in 1987 murder
- Obituary: Ian Joseph Martin
- Hot Melons
- Obituary: Joseph Edward Harbeson
- Search continues for missing man in Oak Creek Canyon
- UPDATE: Pipeline Fire causes evacuations near Flagstaff, arrest made
- Teen accused of terrorist threat at Mingus Union
- CCSO 'transitions' hunt for Axel Brugere
- DPS seeks help investigating fatal crash on I-17
- Pipeline Fire causes evacuations near Flagstaff
- Camp Verde eyes agreement with Yavapai Apache Nation for major land deal
- 2 road projects to impact I-17 traffic this week from Anthem to Camp Verde
- Former CVUSD superintendent indicted
- SWAT finds man dead in motel room
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: