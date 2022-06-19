OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Mon, June 20
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary: Ruth Davidson

Ruth Davidson

Ruth Davidson

Originally Published: June 19, 2022 3:03 p.m.

Ruth Davidson

1928 - 2022

Ruth Davidson passed away on June 9, 2022, in Camp Verde, Arizona. She was born May 12, 1928, in Big Park, Arizona (Village of Oak Creek) on the family homestead.

In 1945 she married the love of her life, Marion, and spent the rest of her years in Camp Verde.

Ruth loved to be outdoors working on the family farm, taking care of the cattle, helping her neighbors and spending time with her family. She had many stories of childhood traveling by horse and wagon to Red Rock Crossing on Oak Creek to do laundry, hauling barrels of water for house use, walking to the one-room schoolhouse with her siblings and traveling from Big Park to visit their Grandmother Sarah Bruce on their family homestead at the foot of Apache Maid Mountain.

Ruth was proceeded in death by her husband Marion Davidson, parents Kelly and Hazel Dickison, brothers Arron, Vic, Millard, George, sister Ellen and grandson Kerry Steagall.

She is survived by daughters Frances Benigar (George), Mary Steagall (Kerry), Elnor Kilby (Tim) and son Edward Davidson (Julie), 10 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, 17 great-great-grandchildren, sister-in-law Peggy Dickison and numerous nephews and nieces.

Ruth was a loving Mother, Friend and True definition of the Pioneer Spirit. We will miss her greatly and always carry her with us in our hearts.

Interment will be in the family plot at the Middle Verde Cemetery.

Information provided by the funeral home.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News