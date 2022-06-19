Obituary: Sharon Welch Danielson

Sharon Welch Danielson

1942 - 2022

Sharon Welch Danielson, 79 of Camp Verde, Arizona, passed away on June 10, 2022 in Prescott Valley, Arizona. She was born on July 17, 1942 in Prescott, Arizona, to Hez and Gladys (Gipson) Welch. Sharon owned and ran a successful restaurant, Sisters & Co Café, from 1993 to 2005, and more recently she was employed at Walgreens in Camp Verde until 2021.

She cared for and advocated for her disabled son Shane Danielson while successfully running her restaurant business.





Sharon loved to garden, bake and sew, was an avid reader and frequent visitor to the Camp Verde Community Library.





Sharon was loved and admired by her children, grandchildren, siblings, and extended family for her many talents, strengths, integrity and beautiful smile.





Sharon was preceded in death by her son Shane Danielson in 2006 and grandson Lance Danielson in 2013. She is survived by sons Toby Danielson (Kelly) and Ross Danielson (Stephanie) both of Phoenix; Shelley Dahlgren (Carl) of Prescott Valley; brother Ernest “Ernie” Welch (Terry) of Phoenix; sisters Marilyn Horne (Vern, deceased) of Camp Verde, Valerie Davis (Jerry) of Prescott and Laurie Welch Howell (Bryan Hansen) of Chino Valley, Arizona; many nieces, nephews and cousins; eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.





Memorial Service will be held at Westcott Funeral Home in Cottonwood on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 2:00 p.m.





An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.

Information provided by the funeral home.