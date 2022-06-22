Celebrate America 2022

Remember the fun swingin’ music of the 1940’s? Well, it’s back. EF Productions presents the 22nd Annual Celebrate America: 1940s USO Holiday Radio Show, July 8-9 at 7 p.m. nightly with an additional matinee at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 9.

Go back in time to December in the 1940s. The show recreates a World War II USO canteen where soldiers would be fed and entertained. The production is done in the style of a live radio broadcast to the troops overseas. The show features a full cast and crew of over 50, live big band orchestra, swing dancers, and comedy acts.

Back by popular demand will be the special Dinner Theater Show on Friday, July 8, at 7 p.m. Tickets for the dinner theater event are only $25 per person and include a 1940s dinner, live big band orchestra, dancing, and the presentation of the show.

Be sure to check out our multiple levels of seating that makes the show affordable for anyone. Please refer to the seating diagram online.

Ticket prices range from $6-$15 and can be purchased through the box office, over the phone (888)-71-TICKETS, or on the web at efproductions.org. Cash, check, and major credit cards are accepted. There are no additional fees or taxes on top of the ticket price as they are all inclusive. Tickets prices will increase $2 per ticket when you purchase them the day of show at the door.

Everyone is asked to bring a non-perishable, individual portioned food donation to give at the door to benefit local foster children. Suggested items are bottled water, granola bars, fruit snacks, pudding cups, apple sauce cups, microwaveable macaroni and cheese cups, etc.

Come experience the nostalgia of this period in our nation’s history. You will laugh and cry as you relive the memorable moments of the greatest generation.

For more information please call the box office at EF Productions at (928)-634-3034, ext. 102 Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. EF Productions is located at 1580 E. Fir St. in Cottonwood (one block west of Mingus Union High School). Be sure to visit on the web at efproductions.org for lots more information about the show, seating diagram, and to watch the trailer.

Information provided by EF Productions.