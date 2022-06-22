Obituary: John Frederick Truett
John Frederick Truett
1978 - 2022
John Frederick Truett, March 20, 1978 - June 7, 2022.
John Truett, a resident of Camp Verde, Arizona, was beloved by many.
He is survived by his wife Reyna, son James (Petra), daughters Bryanna, Summer, and Michelle, grandchildren Aurora and Jace, mother Gail Cahn, father William Truett, mother-in-law Kim Hernandez (Jack), siblings Jason (Cynthia), April, and Jeremy (Tiffany), as well as aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.
John loved his family and the outdoors, and he loved his animals which he raised on his own land. He enjoyed conversing with his family around the firepit in the evenings. He was very caring, loving, and, most of all, devoted to his family. He was a great Christian man who loved reading the Bible and had many passages that he loved.
He will be missed by many, especially his family.
Celebration of Life will be held June 25, 2 p.m., at the Parkside Church, 401 Camp Lincoln Road, Camp Verde.
Condolences and memories may be shared at www.buelerfuneralhome.com.
Information provided by the funeral home.
