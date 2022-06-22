Obituary: Manuel Lugo
Originally Published: June 22, 2022 8:49 p.m.
Manuel Lugo
1939 - 2022
Manuel Lugo, born August 14, 1939, passed into eternity and the arms of his savior, Saturday, April 23, 2022.
Celebration of Life Services will be held at Calvary Harvest, 465 Calvary Way, Cottonwood on Saturday, June 25, at 11:00 a.m.
Information provided by the family.
