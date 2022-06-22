OFFERS
Obituary: Manuel Lugo

Manuel Lugo

Manuel Lugo

June 22, 2022

Manuel Lugo

1939 - 2022

Manuel Lugo, born August 14, 1939, passed into eternity and the arms of his savior, Saturday, April 23, 2022.

Celebration of Life Services will be held at Calvary Harvest, 465 Calvary Way, Cottonwood on Saturday, June 25, at 11:00 a.m.

Information provided by the family.

