Robin Miller returns to Bella Vita Ristorante

Virtuoso guitarist, singer/songwriter Robin Miller returns to the outside Bella Vita Ristorante patio stage this weekend, Friday, June 24, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Miller brings to the stage decades of music, both his own and that of most every great musical act from the classic music era.

He plays with numerous bands and established performers from Sedona, including the Green Light Dance Band, Patrick Ki, The Eric Miller Trio, and others.

From Beatles to Elton John, The Eagles and countless other iconic acts, Miller plays them with the precision and energy of a master musician

On Saturday, June 25, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Jerry McFarland performs.

McFarland has become a regular attraction at Bella Vita Ristorante, attracting a loyal following that attend his performances at the restaurant.

He engages the audience and plays requests for songs that can span more than three decades of music.

He is a true troubadour, a minstrel that knows how to entertain.

The restaurant is located at 6701 W. 89A. For reservations and specific directions to the restaurant visit BellaVitaSedona.com or call 928-282-4540.