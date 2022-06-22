Sedona Film Fest presents “A Cowgirl’s Song”

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of “A Cowgirl’s Song” showing June 24-29 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre.

An inspiring family film, “A Cowgirl’s Song” stars Cheryl Ladd, Savannah Lee May and Darci Lynne.

Family is instrumental. Two teen sisters, Hailey and Brooke, go to live with their grandmother (Cheryl Ladd) when their father is arrested for a crime he didn’t commit. Their grandma used to be a country music star but she retired after the death of their grandfather in a car accident.

Hailey wants to be a country singer like her grandma but she suffers from bad stage fright. Brooke used to be a barrel racer but she was injured in the accident. The girls convince their grandmother to come out of retirement to raise money for their dad’s defense.

Show times will be 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, June 24, 25 and 26; and 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, June 28 and 29.





Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: SedonaFilmFestival.org.

Information provided by SIFF