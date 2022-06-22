Sedona Film Fest presents One Ocean Film Tour premiere

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of the One Ocean Film Tour showing June 25-30 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre and Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

Curated by Adventure Entertainment — the world’s leading provider of premium adventure films — the One Ocean Film Tour is currently screening across the United States, Canada, South America, Australia, New Zealand and other parts of the world.

Join us for action, adventure and conservation stories from the high seas. One Ocean Film Tour lineup includes:

Five Summer Stories

Heralded as the finest surf movie ever made, “Five Summer Stories” is a cultural icon, a time capsule from a watershed era when the world was at a critical crossroads and its reflection was clear in the emerging sport/art of surfing.

12 Shades of Grey

One cannot gain a true appreciation and understanding without firstly experiencing it first-hand. “12 Shades of Grey” is the story of this expedition and the first-hand, uncut views of those adventurers that looked below the waves and surfaced with a new appreciation for the Great White Shark. This is where Andrew Fox and his family legacy, along with incredible partners and crew come in. Aboard their maritime Vessel Rodney Fox, guests, scientists, Hollywood film makers and pretty much anyone get a fins and all experience diving in secure cages with the Great Whites.

Climate Under Pressure

There is an abundance of information in the ocean’s depths that could be vital to our survival. Come take a look at the wondrous and fragile ecosystems that lie so far beneath the ocean’s surface, as we examine the deep-sea exploration and its impact on climate.

SOMA

A short film documenting the quest of a NGO called SOMA, striving to create a better future for girls in Africa. The filmmaker Eduardo Vento gives us a glimpse of what it’s like to be a woman in São Tomé and Príncipe Island. A remote place on earth, blessed with abundance, pristine nature and epic waves but plagued with rife inequality.

Three Kings

F1 icon Lewis Hamilton, Big Wave surfer Makua Rothman, and Pro Motocross Champion Dylan Ferrandis meet at the Waco, Texas surf pool and throw down an epic session of barrels, airs and friendship among champions.

Aliquam II - Cody and Eden

Giving a gift of the ocean to the next generation is more than just an ideology. It is also more than passing on the turbulence created by generations past.

Diving Deep

The human brain and heart are almost three-quarters water; in the case of filmmaker Mike deGruy, it must have been higher. While you might not know his name, you know his footage: David Attenborough’s killer whales stealing elephant seals off Patagonia beaches, octopus squeezing through mazes, Blue Planet’s deep ocean footage.

Farewell to Adventure

Farewell to Adventure follows Bob Shepton’s emotional journey, giving up his adventurous life of sailing, not because he is 85, but in order to support his wife’s battle with Alzheimer’s.

One Ocean Film Tour will be shown at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre June 25-30. Show times will be 6:30 p.m. on Saturday and Thursday, June 25 and 30; and 3:30 p.m. on Monday and Wednesday, June 27 and 29. It will also show in the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Sunday, June 26 at 4 p.m. and Tuesday, June 28 at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.

Information provided by SIFF.