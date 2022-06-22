Sedona Film Fest presents ‘Who We Are’

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of the award-winning documentary “Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America” showing June 24-30 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre.

Jeffery Robinson had one of the best educations in America. He went to Marquette University and Harvard Law School and has been a trial lawyer for over 40 years — as a public defender, in private practice, at the ACLU, and now at The Who We Are Project.

In 2011, Robinson began raising his then 13-year-old nephew and, as a Black man raising a Black son, struggled with what to tell his son about racism in America. How, he wondered, did we get here? And when he started looking at our Nation’s history, Robinson was shocked by what he had not known.

Anchored by Robinson’s 2018 performance at NYC’s historic Town Hall Theater, the film interweaves historical and present-day archival footage, Robinson’s personal story, and observational and interview footage capturing Robinson’s meetings with Black change-makers and eyewitnesses to history. From a hanging tree in Charleston, South Carolina, to a walking tour of the origins of slavery in colonial New York, to the site of a 1947 lynching in rural Alabama, the film brings history to life, exploring the enduring legacy of white supremacy and our collective responsibility to overcome it.

Weaving heartbreak, humor, passion, and rage, his words lay bare an all-but-forgotten past, as well as our shared responsibility to create a better country in our lifetimes.

Show times will be 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Sunday and Monday, June 24, 26 and 27; and 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday, June 28 and 30.



Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

Information provided by SIFF.